Asim Riaz Fans Slam Ajaz Khan As He Takes A Sly Dig At The Kashmiri Lad For Being 'Too Busy'
Asim Riaz became popular with his Bigg Boss stint. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, the actor was not only supported by fans, but celebrities too encouraged him. Among the celebrities, who supported Asim, was Ajaz Khan. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant not only voted for the Kashmiri model-actor, but also prayed for his victory. After exiting the show, Asim showed his gratitude towards Ajaz by meeting him personally. The two also started following each other on social media. However, apparently something went wrong between the two, and Ajaz claimed that Asim had unfollowed him! Although this matter was put to rest, now Ajaz has come out with a new issue! The controversial actor has taken a sly dig at Asim for being 'too busy', that too during the lockdown!
Ajaz Tweeted…
Ajaz's sarcastic tweet read, "@imrealasim meri maa ka gana aaya hai agar time mile busy life se to dekh lena aur ammi ko dikhana suna hai tere pass sansh lene ki bhi fursat nahi hai lock down mai bhi tu itna busy hai."
Fans Slam Ajaz
A few fans felt something was wrong between the two while many of them supported Asim Riaz and slammed Ajaz for taunting the Kashmiri model. They asked the Bigg Boss 7 contestant to behave himself, as everyone is busy in their own lives. Take a look at a few tweets!
@Shrinalpatel98
"Asim ko support krke kya khareed liya tha use? Apni galatfaimi se bahar aa jao pls. Usko jo thik lagega waisa karta rahega. Don't be a dictator."
@Nish786
"Asim has his own life too just like you have. He is spending quality time with family. So stop giving yourself importance. Live & let live."
@MussharatN
"Sir Asim is not a social media person.. Itne time mein to hum bhi ye samajh gye 😂😂😂Aap phone krke bolo to shayad dekhle.. Warna notification dekhna to door twitter pe ayega bhi isme doubt hai.. 😂Asim ka aapka tweet dekhne k chances bhi bhot kam hai.🙏😂Gud luck!"
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: Did Himanshi Khurana Unfollow Jassie Gill On Instagram Because Of Shehnaaz Gill?