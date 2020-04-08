Asim Riaz’s Fans Trend #YouthIconAsim; Actor & His Father Thank Them For Their Love
Although Asim Riaz didn't win Bigg Boss 13, he impressed the viewers with his game. The actor was declared the runner-up of the controversial reality show and is quite popular among viewers. The fans have been trending Asim even after Bigg Boss. They also call themselves as AsimSquad. Recently, Asim's fans made the hashtag, 'Youth Icon Asim' trend on Twitter for several hours.
Fans were seen praising Asim and called him iconic. Asim was taken aback with his fans' gesture and thanked them for their love. Even his father thanked Asim's fans. Take a look at a few fans tweets.
@notorious_heart
"@imrealasim is truly inspiring in everything he does...His grounded, thankful nature, Never giving up attitude, helping needy, golden heart, determination, fitness, morals , principles..The way he takes stand n supports his Love, EVERYTHING..truly Iconic...👌."
@OffAsimFc
""A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you." "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart. "There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. #YouthIconAsim."
@IamAsimRiaz07 & Ujjawal
@IamAsimRiaz07: The lion is called a king with his strength, because there are no elections in the forest. #YouthIconAsim.
Ujjawal Nirwan: If you dream it, believe it. If you can believe it go out there and achieve it!#YouthIconAsim.
Asim & His Father Thank Fans For Their Love
Asim tweeted, "Guys Thankyou so much for all the love, I appreciate it for Real❤️🙏🙏.!!!!" Asim's father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary tweeted, "This I may call tireless efforts of team Asim to initiate trending which may keep our fan base intact and would take it to all new heights.May God Bless u all as ur love for Asim is unmatchable. #YouthIconAsim."
Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Appear On Magazine Cover; The Lovebirds Look Stunning Together!