Asim Riaz Finalised For Three Music Videos, Courtesy Salman Khan!

Asim Riaz might have not won Bigg Boss 13, but looks like the Kashmiri lad has managed to impress the host, Salman Khan. Earlier, there were reports that the Dabangg actor has offered Asim a role in his upcoming movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. The film will also star Pooja Hegde as Salman's leading lady. Apparently, Asim will play Salman's younger brother in the movie. The latest report suggests that Salman recommended Asim's name for three more music videos!

As per DNA's report, Asim hasn't signed Salman Khan's movie yet due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is being said that the superstar has spoken to a few people to cast Asim Riaz in three music videos as the latter wants the Bigg Boss contestant to learn a few things about acting.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Asim is slated to play Salman's youngest brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but Salman wants him to first learn a few things about acting and how to face the camera as an actor. Hence, he got him to do a music video where he was paired opposite Jacqueline (Fernandes)."

The source further added, "Asim, who has still not signed on the dotted line for KEKD due to the lockdown, has also been finalised for three more music videos which Salman wants him to do to hone his skills before he enters films."

It has to be recalled that Asim and Jacqueline's song 'Mere Angne Mein' was released a couple of weeks ago, which has garnered 39M views. Asim's another song with Himanshi Khurana (Kalla Sohna Nai) was released a week ago, which also received 25M hits.

