Asim Riaz & Himanshi Are In A Relationship Confirms Umar; Says He Has No Objection If They Marry!

‘There Was Certain Misunderstanding’

It has to be recalled that a few reports had earlier suggested that Umar was against Asim and Himanshi's relationship. He had even unfollowed Himanshi on Instagram. When Umar was asked about the same, he told Spotboye that there was certain misunderstanding. He added that Himanshi felt that he and a few followers of Asim had turned against her.

It Was Channel’s Decision To Send Himanshi To Support Asim

Umar also clarified that although he wanted to go to Bigg Boss house to support Asim, the decision of the Punjabi singer entering the glasshouse was taken by the makers.

‘Asim & Himanshi Are In A Relationship’

When asked if he was okay with Asim's love for Himanshi, Umar was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I told you, I wasn't against it. Yes, Asim and Himanshi are in a relationship. And, I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness."

Umar Has No Objection If AsiManshi Marry

When asked what his reaction would be if Himanshi and Asim decide to marry, he said, "You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection."