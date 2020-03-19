    For Quick Alerts
      Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's New Song Kalla Sohna Nai Out: You Can't Take Your Eyes Off AsiManshi

      Finally, the wait for AsiManshi fans is over! Bigg Boss 13's lovebirds' song Kalla Sohna Nahi is finally out. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and lyrics is by Babbu. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. The song is peppy as well as soothing. Asim and Himanshi look really cute together and we can't take our eyes of this cute couple. Fans are trending the song with hashtag #SohnaAsim. They are also all praise for the couple. Take a look at a few comments.

      "This song is totally killing...Love the song & their chemistry. Asim had great potential and full of natural expression. After BB I've seen this laugh of Asim. I really appreciate their hardwork,we really need this positive vibe.We need this happiness. #SohnaAsim #KallaSohnaNai."

      "#KallaSohnaNai music video is cute. It is Sweet and simple #SohnaAsim killed it with his cute and fun loving side❤His expression were too damn good. Baaki meme material bhi Bohot tha😜."

      "#AsimSquad. I can't Explain How much i love that Song #KallaSohnaNai ! #AsiManshi you guys Are Amazing ! Haters We are Ready To showing our Anger Not Hatred to Bhalu Dunga ! Chuklians You all are Gandh FC,I have never ever seen like that shit Fandom !#SohnaAsim."

      "Totally loved it AsiManshi chemistry Killed it,Nailed it, Rocked it & Hit the big time. #AsiManshiDebut Lit performance in #KallaSohnaNai #SohnaAsim Hotness overloaded everywhere. They're looking so good no one could take their eyes off them. This song gonna be blockbuster."

      "Asim and Himanshi has killed it, Such a great chemistry and natural acting. Who's watching it on loop? #KallaSohnaNai #SohnaAsim."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Twitter)

