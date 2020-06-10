Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Khyaal Rakhya Kar Is Out; AsiManshi's Magical Chemistry Will Melt Your Heart!
The second music video, 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' featuring Bigg Boss 13's popular jodi, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana is out! Sung by Preetinder, the video is directed by Gurinder Bawa, who also directed the duo's previous music video, 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. The new song is melodious and AsiManshi's chemistry is magical in the song, and we are sure that it will melt your heart! Also, it has to be noted that AsiManshi's acting and chemistry is better than their previous song, 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. Fans are impressed with the same and the song is already trending on Twitter.
Fans Comments
Aastha Sharma: Asim himanshi they both looks so cute
together and great song every moment is super cute in this song......asim😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
Nayna Kariya: It's trending 😍 love you asimanshi world's best Jodi ❤️❤️
Rabinder singh: This song is couple goals!! Literally got emotional watching this. Loved it. Great work.
Shafia Qazi: What a chemistry between asimanshi.
@rachitmehra91
"I just LOVED Asimanshi's #KhyaalRakhyaKar audio AND video! The song is v well sung n really soothing!Video depicts Punjab so beautifully; Punjab ke farms, Punjab ke rooftops; Punjab ki middleclass life; Punjab ki women n Punjab ki daaru bhi Cant take my eyes off @realhimanshi."
𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 ♡ & Hari
𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 ♡: Closing their eyes to savor the moment when hugging. This is everything Pleading faceHeart suit #KhyaalRakhyaKar.
Hari Bhatti: Asim's Acting skills are way better than previous songs🤩🔥🔥❤
Sumit✊🏿
"#KhyaalRakhyaKar is way more amazing Than the Kalla sohna..damn Asim ki acting is getting better..n Himanshi to hayeeeeee ( ꈍᴗꈍ) @realhimanshi @imrealasim we want more music videos ◉‿◉ or surprise us with a movie :o."
Maheen
"What a beautiful song #KhyaalRakhyaKar. Asim is looking so cute & hot in the video. For a change they looked good together. Keep streaming & keep liking the video."
