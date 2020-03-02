Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez Look Super Cute Together; It’s Holi Treat For Their Fans! (PICS)

Asim & Jacqueline Look Super Cute Together

Jacqueline shared a picture snapped with Asim and captioned it as, ‘So excited'. In the picture, the actress looked pretty in a pink-coloured traditional attire while Asim looked dapper in a white shirt and blue tie. Well, we must say the couple look super cute together.

It’s Holi Treat For Asim & Jacqueline’s Fans

The duo also shared a video from their day one shoot. In the video, they were seen revealing that the song, ‘Mere angne mein' will be dropping out ‘super soon'. Jacqueline revealed that they are excited and they are going to have a ‘very fun Holi song'.

Jacqueline Is Excited

Meanwhile, Jacqueline had expressed her excitement over sharing the screen space with Asim. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we're telling through this music video is magical."

Concept Of The Song

"The concept of song and the music video were too enticing for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been preparing and rehearsing to get every nuance right." - (sic)

Song Details

For the uninitiated, it is a folk song and will release on March 7, 2020. It is being said that the song will be sung by Neha Kakkar and Remix King Tanishk Bagchi would be composing the track. It is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.