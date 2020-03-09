Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Song Mere Angne Mein Is Disappointing; Another Classic Ruined!

Mere Angne Mein Is Disappointing

Although the song looks colourful, the tune is not catchy. The story-telling in the song is not impressive. Asim's screen presence is very less which indeed has disappointed fans, but they are happy to watch him in a ‘T-series song alongside Jacqueline'.

Anuj & Khushi

The expressions of Jacqueline and Asim seemed over the top; in fact, the other two actors (Anuj Saini and Khushi Joshi) in the song looked pretty. This song definitely didn't impress us! All we can say is that this song is only for Asim fans!

Although Asim's fans are all praise for the song and his presence in the song, here are a few comments from Twitter and YouTube, who didn't like the song. Take a look!

@ShreyaAkhil

"@SrBachchan please don't watch #MereAngneMein2 as it is harmful to watch specially listen it without proper precautions...Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing One more classic ruined by @TSeries #ripremakes @itsBhushanKumar Amitabh ji ko toh baksh dete ! "

Guerrilla

"Asim fans searching asim in #MereAngneMein2 song be like (gif image) - Iss saal ka sabse bada popat hua hain asim fans ka Te he he te he te he he he Face with tears of joyRolling on the floor laughing."

@AimanKh94720888 & @SouravS19502579

@AimanKh94720888: Mjhe to khd sad feel hua dekh k asimians paglo ki tra promot kr rhy h asim ki wja s hi song hit jarha h or asim ko scren time e kitna dya h hadd h.

@SouravS19502579: 😅 sach bolu toh gaana boht bekar hai.

Viren, Koyakokiee & Jayesh

Viren surani - Before song: Asim Riaz song😎😎; After song: Asim Riaz song😪😥🤨

Koyakokiee bts1d: More than 80% viewers are here for ASIM💜. But ye gaana🙄

Dr. Jayesh Thaker: Why @imrelasim is just a background artist in the song ? #MereAngneMein.

Harsh & Pooja

Harsh Pilania: I miss those days when Originality used to be the foundation of every song...😑

Pooja Baisa: I hope Asim never do such songs or projects again where he is just acting like a supporting star.. He should know his worth..! We love Asim Riaz...