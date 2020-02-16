Asim Riaz On Bigg Boss 13 Journey: ‘I Came So Far And People Showered So Much Love, I Feel Blessed’

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 13 grand finale saw Asim Riaz ending up as the first runner up. And now, the Kashmiri Model has finally spoken up about his 140-day journey in the glasshouse and the love and support he has been showered with outside the house.

Asim said, “I had the Junoon if winning so yea, but I came so far and became the first runner up due to the love of the audience. Thoda sa laga but then 22 contestants had come but winner could only be one. I came so far and people showered so much love, I feel blessed. From whatever I know and is being told, I think I played well and I feel blessed.” (sic)

He went on to add, “I have worked for 10 years rigorously. Everyone is working hard but mujhe yeh fal mil raha hai. I have reached till here because of my audience and fans. These opportunities I am getting because of you’ll. So, I will be giving my 100 % to all this. Tomorrow, day after I will be back to work. No holidays.”

On being quizzed about his relationship status with Himanshi Khurana, Asim replied, “She loves me. I need time and she needs time to understand each other and get to know each other. Everything is positive. Regarding, going down on my knees, I was just so excited to see her after a long time. I just wanted to propose her in front of her Bigg Boss family.”

