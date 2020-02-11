Asim Riaz & Rashami Desai's Fans Are Happy With Jasmin Bhasin's Exit From Naagin; Call It Karma

It has to be recalled that a few weeks ago, Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin had entered Bigg Boss 13 house along with other celebrities. She had openly lent her support to her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Siddharth Shukla and his team, which disappointed her other ex co-star Rashami Desai, who is also her good friend. The Naagin actress had also said positive things about Sidharth in her interviews. Jasmin had received a lot of backlash for being biased towards Sid. Recently, Jasmin exited Naagin 4, and Rashami and Asim Riaz's fans are extremely happy with her exit!

Surprisingly, Rashami and Asim's fans even called it Jasmin's 'karma'! Looks like Bigg Boss fans are so much involved in the show that they are finding connections outside the house in other news as well! Take a look at a few tweets!

Him@ni "#JasminBhasin Omg, she got her Karma's so soon😀😀 exit ho gya Naagin se😀😀 well, u look like Naagin bt u don't hv acting skills👎 aap jao #SidharthSukla ka sath do, sayad woh apki nayya par lga de @ImRashamiDesai #RashamiDesaiForTheWin #RashamiKeAsliFans." Asim Fangirl & The Great Asim Asim Fangirl..: It is just a Karma ... Karma ...sab ko milega #AsimForTheWin. The Great Asim: Never... Please end her journey from the TV industry itself We dont want to see this real life naagin on tv #InspirationAsim. GlowGetter #ForeverWithASim "Karma this was a big break for her career she lost it... God loves Asim a lot whoever does anything bad to him, they end up losing in the end #InspirationAsim." Navneet Sangeeta & Rashamians Navneet Sandhu #Asim Riaz: Karma hits so hard. #InspirationAsim #AsimRiaz. SANGEETA..💞: Real nagin out of the show. Karma mil gaya Nagin ko. #RashamiDesai. Rashamians Ka Adda: 😂🤣😂😂🤣Karma.

