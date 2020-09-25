Asim Riaz & Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitare Is A Cool Remix Of The Retro Song; Asim Steals The Limelight

Simran & Adil

Simran Singh: This song is so good that I can keep listening to this track all day without any break (*^^)v.

@Adil95031531: Another blockbuster back with @imrealasim #BadanPeSitare.

Vedika & Sabita

Vedika Roy: Good remake after so long. Asim's performance and stebin's voice just perfect.

Sabita parida: Asim is rocking this party song. Great future ahead- must say.

Mital Katta

"HONESTLY SAYING !!!!!Just saw #BadanPeSitare. It's such a cool remix , Asim is on fire .His moves and I drool . He nailed it perfectly .Peppy retro remix treat . Not a single flaw in whole performance .And stebin's voice is mashallah .The chemistry of pair is organic I like it. Asim rocks in whole vm."

Anas, Jim & Mystic

Anas Ansari: Outstanding song Asim impression fire on screen.

Jimjam: #AsimRiaz just nailed it. #BadanPeSitare.

@Mystic_Pearlzy: Extremely good . Loved it 😍