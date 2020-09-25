Asim Riaz & Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitare Is A Cool Remix Of The Retro Song; Asim Steals The Limelight
Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-awaited music video 'Badan Pe Sitare', the remix version of the retro song, was released today (September 25, 2020). The song is crooned by Stebin Ben and rap is by Sehnoor. While the music is recreated by Rahul Singh, lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Fans loved the music and the tune. They feel that it is a cool remix version of retro song after a long time. They are also impressed with the ex-Bigg Boss contestant's dance moves. On the whole, Asim stole the limelight. Take a look at a few comments made on Twitter and YouTube.
Simran & Adil
Simran Singh: This song is so good that I can keep listening to this track all day without any break (*^^)v.
@Adil95031531: Another blockbuster back with @imrealasim #BadanPeSitare.
Vedika & Sabita
Vedika Roy: Good remake after so long. Asim's performance and stebin's voice just perfect.
Sabita parida: Asim is rocking this party song. Great future ahead- must say.
Mital Katta
"HONESTLY SAYING !!!!!Just saw #BadanPeSitare. It's such a cool remix , Asim is on fire .His moves and I drool . He nailed it perfectly .Peppy retro remix treat . Not a single flaw in whole performance .And stebin's voice is mashallah .The chemistry of pair is organic I like it. Asim rocks in whole vm."
Anas, Jim & Mystic
Anas Ansari: Outstanding song Asim impression fire on screen.
Jimjam: #AsimRiaz just nailed it. #BadanPeSitare.
@Mystic_Pearlzy: Extremely good . Loved it 😍
(Social media posts are not edited)
Watch The Song Here:
