Asim Riaz To Collaborate With Bohemia For A Music Video; May Also Star In Salman Khan’s Film!

Asim Riaz To Feature With Jacqueline Fernandez

While a few reports on social media suggest that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be part of the music video, some other reports say that he will be seen in a separate music video with Jacqueline. Meanwhile, the actor has confirmed on a live video chat on BBC Asian Network about his future project with rapper Bohemia. He also revealed that he will be leaving for Australia in March to shoot for the video.

Asim Riaz In Bohemia’s Music Video

The Kashmiri model shared a video in which he was seen talking to Bohemia and captioned it, "Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect! 🙏🙏🙏🙏. @nomaanellahi @umarriazz91 @mahvish272 @kalidenalimusic ...#Bohemia#AsimRiaz."

He Might Also Be Seen In Himanshi’s Music Video!

Apart from the rapper's music video, Asim might also be seen in another music video with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, who was also a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Has Asim Bagged Salman Khan’s Film?

There are also reports that Bigg Boss 13's runner up has also bagged a role in Salman Khan's upcoming film! During the live chat with on BBC Asian Network, Asim said that Salman had mentioned something about a movie to his dad. Apparently, the Dabangg actor is planning a movie for which he is looking for a model. Asim further added that he needs to be well-prepared for it, mentally and physically before Salman approaches him!

Asim Mobbed By Fans

Recently, Asim was in Gujarat to launch a jewellery store when he was mobbed by his fans who were trying their best to get a glimpse of him.