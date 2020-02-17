Asim & Sidharth React To Claims Of BB 13 Being Fixed; Colors Issues Statement After Video Went Viral

Sidharth On Being Called A Fixed Winner

Regarding the same, Sidharth told IE, "What do you say on such things. I won the title after a gruelling journey and when someone questions that, it's really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn't been an easy time for me. It's not that it doesn't matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you."

Asim Rubbished The Reports Of Show Being Fixed

Asim rubbished the reports of the show being fixed. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota... audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it's just real. Jo hai saamne hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. ( Nothing of that sort happened. Nothing was fixed.. I reached this far and he (Sidharth) won the show thanks to all the live of the audience. So, nothing is fixed... it's just real. Whatever happened is there before your eyes and nothing of that sort happened)."

Channel Says The Lady Is Not Associated With The Channel!

Regarding the lady's (Feriha) claim who claimed she quit the job after realising the channel was unfair and had also shared the video from the control room that showed both Sid and Asim got equal votes, Colors TV issued a statement saying the ‘individual' is not employed with them. Also, the channel requested the viewers to not believe anything coming from inauthentic and unauthorized sources.

Colors Issues Official Statement

The statement read as, "We at Colors would like to clarify that the individual who goes by the name Feriha (@ferihasays) is not employed or associated with our channel contrary to what she stated in her profile. The claims made by her against our channel, our spokespersons and talent are unfounded and not true. We request our fans and viewers to not believe any information coming from such inauthentic and unauthorized sources." (sic)