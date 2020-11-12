Avika Gor Confirms Relationship With Roadies Fame Milind; Says 'My Prayers Have Been Answered'

Avika Gor & Milind Confirm Their Relationship

Apparently, Avika and Milind met each other during one of his NGO workshops. They continued working together on other projects, and eventually fell in love. The rumours of the two-dating started doing the rounds in March when the she wished him on his birthday with a love-filled post. Recently, the actress and Milind Chandwani shared a long note for each other.

'My Prayers Have Been Answered'

Avika wrote, "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I'm his.. forever...We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it's real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I'm feeling today..."

'I Thank God For Giving Me This Experience'

The actress further clarified that she is not getting married so soon. She also said that she is not bothered what people will say, and so she is declaring about her love.

Avika wrote, "I thank God for giving me this experience that's going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi..."

Avika Thanks Milind For Completing Her

She concluded by saying that she loves him from the bottom of the heart and thanked him for completing her.