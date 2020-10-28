Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor's Inspirational Transformation Story Is A Must Read

Avika Says…

She also told TOI as to how she decided to go for the transformation. She said that although she was doing good professionally, she wasn't happy. She further told the leading daily that during the transformation phase, she had considered taking a long break before returning as a totally new person. However, she is glad that she didn't do that, as that would have affected her connection with the audience.

Avika Broke Down Due To 'Big Arms & Well Earned Belly'

Coming back to her transformation story that she shared on her Instagram. Here's what she wrote, "I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it."

‘I Disliked The Way I Looked’

"As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking "how I must look right now". I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones."

‘I Decided That It Was Enough, & That I Must Evolve’

"Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn't stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me."

The Actress Writes…

"Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I'm beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we MUST do what's in our control."

She ended her post by writing, "Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful," and asked her fans to share their self-love stories.