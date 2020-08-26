Aye Mere Humsafar Actress Rishina Kandhari Opens Up About Getting Injured On Shows Set

Rishina Kandhari recently opened up about getting hurt on the sets of Dangal TV show, Aye Mere Humsafar. The actress told SpotBoyE that she is not one to frown even when in pain and was smiling while the whole crew was panicked about her wellbeing.

Rishina revealed, "I was just getting ready for my shot when a glass fell on my hand. I did not realise how bad it was until my hair and makeup stylist started shouting blood. Blood was literally oozing out of my pinkie. They ran around the whole set saying 'mam ko chot lag gayi', while I was in my room, my finger was numb and I honestly did not feel any pain.”

She went on to add, “Thankfully, because of the COVID situation, there is a doctor available on the set all the time, so I got immediate medical treatment. My producers even sent a chocolate for me, because I was a good girl and did not cry." The actress has been administered with a dressing on her finger and a tetanus shot. She also decided to not a big fuss about the episode and carried forward with the shoot.

Rishina concluded by sharing another instance of getting hurt on set in the past. "I don't cry easily, actually I was laughing throughout, because I have got hurt before. I was playing a cop in Diya Aur Baati Hum and did not use a body double, so I got hurt while performing a stunt, but this was actually getting hurt while doing nothing. It cracked me up," she said.

ALSO READ: Rishina Kandhari Shares Her Experience Of Resuming Shoot And Shopping At A Mall Amid COVID-19 Crisis

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani Injured While Holidaying In Goa With Family; Doctor Advised 6 Weeks Rest