Bade Acche Lagte Hain's Ram Kapoor Says He Lost A Few Film Offers Because Of The Show's Extension

Ram Lost A Few Films Offers Because Of BALH’s Extension

Apparently, the show was meant to have a limited episode run, but got extended due to its popularity. Regarding the same, Ram told TOI, "Ekta wrote it with a specific start, mid and end, spread over 150 episodes. We had committed ourselves to that but when it became popular, it also started getting extended. That is where the dates went for a toss. I lost a few of my film offers while some waited for me to wrap up this show. I had to take care of a lot of different commitments but that is a wonderful challenge for any actor. So, I don't regret that."

The One-liner Of The Show Forced Him To Take Up The Show!

Ram Kapoor said that when he was offered the show, he had a lot of movie offers and they were in different stages of production, so he didn't want to start off on a long-lasting TV commitment. He added that the one-liner of the show forced him to change his thoughts, and he knew that the show was not something that he could walk away from.

Ekta Wrote BALH Keeping Ram & Sakshi In Mind

Ram Kapoor also revealed that Ekta wrote the show keeping him and Sakshi in mind, and was willing to wait for him for six months to complete his commitments. He added that Ekta knew his 'pluses and minuses' as an actor better than anyone else.

BALH’s Instant Success Was New For All Of Them

The actor also said that people were hooked on to the show from the word go, and they felt proud of what they were doing and what they achieved in a short span with such a unique take on a love story. He added that the show's instant success was new for all of them.

Did The Show Change The Course Of His Life?

When asked if the show changed the course of his life, he said, "Yeah, I do agree with that. I also think that when you work, and your success is not by fluke, you find a different kind of success and respect coming your way. Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar are actors whose shows have repeatedly worked. I had seen some of that, too. Bade Acche... was presented in a respectful manner. So, I don't know whether it was my previous works or the way this show panned out or both, that I did feel a lot more loved and respected in this business."