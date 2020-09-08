Balika Vadhu Actress Surekha Sikri Suffers Brain Stroke; Her Nurse Seeks Financial Aid

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who was seen in popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, has been admitted to Criticare Hospital, after she suffered a brain stroke. The nurse, who takes care of her, revealed that at around 11 am, Sikri had a stroke while she was drinking her juice.

The nurse was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated. I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money." She has also appealed to the members of film fraternity to help the actress financially during these tough times.

It has to be recalled that Surekha was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's film Badhaai Ho (2018), post which she suffered a stroke. However, she recovered soon and a nurse was appointed to take care of her round the clock. After this, she was not seen in any film or show and had even lost a considerable amount of weight.

Recently, the actress had opened up on government guidelines that asked all actors above the age of 65 to not be present on sets due to the pandemic. She called it an unfair decision as she was not able to work for many months because of lockdown and was not able to generate any income for herself or her family. Surekha had also said that her health is fine and wanted to take up projects. But now that the ban has been lifted, Surekha suffered another brain stroke.

We hope Surekha gets the required help and recovers soon.

