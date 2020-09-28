Balika Vadhu Director Sells Vegetables In UP; Says He's Familiar With This Business & Has No Regrets

The pandemic has hit many people hard. While a few are forced to opt for some alternative business, many of them have become jobless. Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Vandana Vithlani was seen selling rakhi online to stay financially afloat. A few actors had even requested for financial help as their condition worsened due to the pandemic. Now, we learn that one of the directors of popular TV serial Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur is forced to sell vegetables for a living in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, as the entertainment industry became almost non-functional and most productions were on hold during lockdown.

Apparently, Ram came to UP for the recce of a film, but due to the lockdown, he couldn't return. That's when he started selling vegetables on a handcart, which was his father's business. He added that he was familiar with this work and has no regrets.

(Image Source: IANS)

As per IANS report, he told the reporters, "I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father's business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets."

About his journey in Mumbai, Ram said, "I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I worked in the light department and then in the production department of TV serials. I became an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director and unit director for Balika Vadhu."

Ram, who has worked as an assistant director with directors Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, and Sunil Shetty's films, was supposed to start work on Bhojpuri and Hindi films. He said that he owns a house in Mumbai and is confident to return one day; till then he will be here doing what he can.

(With IANS Inputs)

