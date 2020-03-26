Balika Vadhu Fame Ruslaan Mumtaz And Nirali Mehta Blessed With A Baby Boy; Share First Glimpse!

The pandemic has changed the entire algorithm of the globe and has everyone in a house arrest. Amidst all this gloom, Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta decided to share some much-needed happy news with the world. Ruslaan took to social media announce that they have blessed with their firstborn (baby boy) on March 26.

Ruslaan wrote, “26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.” (sic)

For the unversed, earlier in February this year, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child with the world. Check out the adorable images of the newborn in Ruslaan’s post below:

Ruslaan and Nirali are childhood sweethearts who have been in a long-term relationship for many years. The lovely duo tied the knot in a court marriage on February 14, 2014. This was closely followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on March 2, 2014.

Ruslaan Mumtaz is best known for his 2007 debut film, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. The actor found major success on the small screen with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and Balika Vadhu. He was also seen on in the TV show Laal Ishq.

