Balika Vadhu Rerun: Shashank Vyas And Smita Bansal Get Nostalgic As They Reminisce The Show

As soon as Colors TV announced the re-run of its flagship blockbuster, Balika Vadhu, fans couldn’t contain their happiness. The drama series that dealt with the serious subject of child marriage is etched in viewers' memories for its outstanding performances, direction, and story-telling. And now, Shashank Vyas aka Jagya and Smita Bansal who played his on-screen mother has opened up about the iconic show’s return.

Shashank said, "Balika Vadhu had some great performances, was brilliantly written and nicely directed. It is a show which is very nostalgic to me and close to my heart. Having worked for 5 long years, I grew up with this show and improved my skills as an actor. In such a situation, your co-actors become your family. We also have a WhatsApp group where we have shared this news. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

He went on to add, "Jagya was not the hero of the show. I got a taste of success with this show and that experience will always be dear to me. People loved Jagya because he is an ordinary boy who has his flaws. This show was my school as it helped me to sharpen my craft and skills as an artist. I feel blessed to be a part of this iconic show. My father said a very nice thing to me about Ramayan, that it has its own charm. It's the same with Balika Vadhu. It has the flavour of family values and rawness of village life.”

Shashank’s on-screen mother Smita Bansal aka Sumitra too shared a nostalgic post online, dedicated to Avinash Mukherjee who played the younger Jagya on the show. Smita Bansal wrote, "@avinashmukherjee_ my first screen child. A little boy so naughty and would keep rushing through his lines. But would not give up till he gave a perfect take. When the show started he would keep his head in my lap for our mother son scenes, by the time it ended I was not even reaching his shoulder. He grew up so fast. But for us he will always be our little #jagya . #memories #baalikavadhu #itsback @colorstv #sumitra #jagya. Pic courtesy- @smita.bansal.fan" (sic).

