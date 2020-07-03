Barrister Babu & Shakti's Fresh Episodes To Be Aired From July 6

Shakti Cast Maintain Social Distancing While Performing

The cast and crew of Shakti is following all safety guidelines issued by the government. In this picture, we can see the actors maintaining social distancing as they perform.

Makeup Professionals In Safety Gear & PPE Kits

The makers have provided PPE kits to all employees working on the set to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In this picture, we can see Jigyasa Singh getting her makeup done by professionals in safety gear and PPE kits.

Jigyasa Aka Heer All Dressed Up For Her Haldi Ceremony

Jigyasa, who plays the role of Heer in Shakti, is finally ready! Apparently, in the show, Heer is getting married. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to watch her haldi ceremony.

Pravisht Mishra Sanitizing His Hands

The actors of Shashi Sumit Productions' Barrister Babu have also resumed work. The lead actor of the show Pravisht Mishra was seen following the rules as he was sanitizing his hands.

You can watch the fresh episodes of the shows Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii and Barrister Babu from July 6 at 8 pm and 8:30 pm respectively, only on Colors TV.