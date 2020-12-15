Barun Sobti Makes His Instagram Debut; Sanaya Irani's Quirky Post Welcoming Him Is A MUST-SEE

As many are aware, social media plays an important role, especially when it comes to movie promotions. Fans love to know about the actors and they follow them on social media. However, a few actors are not on social media. One such actor was Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti, but good news for his fans is that the actor is now on Instagram!

Barun shared a picture and wrote, "Finally the wait is Over ❤ Here is my official InstaPravesh😎 #instapravesh #barunsobtisays #barunsobti." Not just this, he also shared a quirky video of his 'Insta pravesh' and revealed that he is evolving. The post made Ridhi Dogra laugh, who commented, "Wow video and all🤣."

Barun's Insta Pravesh got a grand welcome by his buddies- Sanaya Irani, Akshay Dogra and Gautam Hegde.

Sanaya shared a picture and wrote, "Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram my friend @barunsobti_says 😀😀😀."

Akshay asked people to message Barun on Insta and spare him! He wrote, "Ye Barun sobti hai, inka account @barunsobti_says hai, kripya inhe message kare personal, mujhe Baksh de 🤪."

Gautam shared a picture snapped with Barun and wrote, "Dekhoo, dekho wo aa gaya!!! Welcoming, on the 'gram, @barunsobti_says ! How come, because 2020, ab scene paltega!."

Barun has already got 57.9K followers. Fans are super happy with his Instagram debut.

Meanwhile, Barun's web show Asur was a hit and the audience might get to watch season 2 as well. His recent show Halahal also received good reviews.

