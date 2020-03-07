Barun Sobti Reveals His Best Moment With His Lil Daughter; Here’s When Fans Can See Him On TV

Barun Sobti’s Best Moment With His Lil Daughter

About embracing fatherhood, Barun was quoted by the portal as saying, "I am not an overly optimistic or an emotional person but I am having a great time. Yes, I am also changing diapers and enjoying fatherhood. The best memory is when she smiles at me every time. When I wake up and go to see her, she smiles and that makes my day."

What Made Barun Take Up Asur?

When asked as to what made him sign Asur, the actor revealed that when the producer explained him the subject in a one-liner, he wasn't sure about it. He felt that this type of content doesn't happen right in our country with respect to writing. However, when he heard about the first episode, he said that there was no reason for him to say no to it.

When Will Fans Get To Watch Him On TV?

When asked as to when will his fans get to watch him on television, he said, "I would love to do something good which comes my way but I can't write. So, anytime, anything good comes up, I would be back on TV screens."

Barun Wants To Do A Finite Series

He added that he would love to do a relationship-based drama, which is not too dramatic. The actor ideally wants to do a finite series.

On parting note, he asked his fans to watch Asur on Voot Select as he feels that it is worth their money and also because it is the best that he has done in his career so far.