      Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Asha Negi & Others Have Fun At Holi Party (PICS)

      The festival of colours Holi was celebrated with a great passion across the country. We revealed how the popular celebrities from showbiz wished their fans on the special occasion. Let us also tell you that this festival was a sort of reunion for a few friends like Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Charu Mehra and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Akshay Dogra and others. Check out how Barun, Sanaya, Ridhi, Asha and others had fun on Holi.

      Barun & Sanaya At Gautam’s Holi Party!

      Barun & Sanaya At Gautam’s Holi Party!

      Gautam Hegde had hosted a Holi function at his home and his friends with whom he hang out usually were invited. Barun was seen along with Pashmeen Manchanda and little daughter Sifat. Gautam shared a picture snapped with Barun and captioned it, "Bernie!"

      Holi Party At Gautam’s House

      Holi Party At Gautam’s House

      He also shared a few pictures snapped with Asha Negi, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi, Akshay Dogra and others, and captioned them as, "These guys add colors to my life!" and "Holi 2020, the ensemble."

      Sanaya & Mohit

      Sanaya & Mohit

      Sanaya shared a few pictures and wrote, "And we celebrated Holi Happily ever after . Thank you @hegdeg for being such a great host 😘😘Wishing everyone a very Happy and safe Holi."

      Mohit Writes…

      Mohit Writes…

      Mohit shared a few group photos and wished everyone 'Happy Holi'. Sharing a boomerang video featuring him and Sanaya, he wrote, "I don't know where ur Gujiya is 🤦‍♂‍🙏 @sanayairani #holi."

      All Actors In One Frame

      All Actors In One Frame

      Barun and Sanaya's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Akshay Dogra shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "Haffy holiii! #holi #happyholidays."

      Actors Have Fun At Holi Party

      Actors Have Fun At Holi Party

      The actors just didn't play Holi, but also a few games like treasure hunt, which was apparently won by Ridhi's team. Rohan shared a few pictures and videos on his Insta story and revealed that Gautam is the best host!

      Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja & Charu Mehra’s Holi Party

      Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja & Charu Mehra’s Holi Party

      On the other hand, Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Charu Mehra also had fun at their Holi party. Going by the pictures shared by Sriti and Arjit, we must say that the actors also had a blast at their Holi party.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

