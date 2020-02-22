    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Basking In The Success & Her Achievements, Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor Is The Force To Reckon With!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Ekta Kapoor has brought a huge wave across all formats of media consumption with her path-breaking content and has impacted the masses of all age groups. The content czarina has also broken taboos over the years with daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kkusum which were different and continue to be a trailblazer with her choices which truly makes her a force to reckon with!

      The three-format queen of Bollywood thought much ahead of time in the early 2000s and started her journey making the perfect use of her reach and wide popularity.

      Basking In The Success & Her Achievements, Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor Is The Force To Reckon With!

      Talking about her journey, Ekta shares, "Life happened to me, I think," on having a flash on what an entire transition the producer has bought through after almost a month of receiving the Padma Shri award, India's fourth-highest civilian award. Ekta surely deserved it.

      After bringing a storm in the television industry, the content czarina stepped into the cinema world and even took the spotlight by delivering movies like Dream Girl, recently where she definitely some more barriers. With a wide range of TV serials, films and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by her.

      With an experience of over two decades, Ekta surely knows what are the social issues needed to be highlighted and she does it purely for the love of content. From shaping the context of new-age women to subjects that have been untapped, Ekta has delivered promising stories and this win has definitely added another feather in her cap.

      Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fans Trend 'Anurag Prerna' After Fatima Deletes Her Post On Anu Killing Prerna

      Read more about: ekta kapoor
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X