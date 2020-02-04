Devoleena Claims Arhaan Did Black Magic On Rashami; An Upset Arhaan Says He's Projected As Villain

Arhaan Did Black Magic On Rashami!

Devoleena also claimed that people told her that Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami, but the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is of the opinion that Arhaan can't do such things. Devoleena claimed, "He has done many things on you. They went to one of the big astrologers in Mumbai."

Arti & Devo Against Arhaan

It has to be recalled that during Weekend Ka Vaar, when Himanshi said that Arhaan cried in front of her as he was upset that Rashami didn't take a stand for him on national television, Rashami was mighty upset. After knowing this, Rashami lashed out at Arhaan and said that she is done with him. The actress also revealed that she wasn't aware of his marriage or kid. Arti Singh was also seen talking against Arhaan.

Rashami Knew About Arhaan’s Marriage

This hasn't gone down well with Arhaan, who in an interview with TOI said that he is upset about Devoleena and Arti Singh bad-mouthing him on the show. He also clarified that Rashami knew about his marriage before she entered the house. He added that the actress didn't know about the child, which he would have told her at the right time.

‘I Have Been Projected As A Villain And It’s Humiliating’

About Devo and Arti, Arhaan was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "They don't know me well to say such things about me, but it's more hurtful to see Rashami take it quietly. She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it's humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up."

Arhaan Says…

The actor said that he was quiet about a lot of things, as his relationship with Rashami was more important than the game. He also added that from his side, the relationship is not over as he would like to meet and speak with Rashami after she comes out of the house.