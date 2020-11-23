BB 14 Evicted Contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu Reacts To His Father’s Comments On His Upbringing

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, opened up about his troubled relationship with his father Kumar Sanu, after being evicted from the reality show. Jaan reacted to comments about his upbringing which were made by his father in a video.

In an interview with Times of India, Jaan said, "We are three brothers and have been single-handedly brought up by my mother, Rita Bhattacharya. My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer - you can ask him why. There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage. They have always taken responsibility for their children. But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us."

His father had uploaded a video on social media, apologizing for Jaan's comments about Marathi language. Jaan had told Nikki Tamboli in the Bigg Boss house to not speak in Marathi with a fellow contestant as it 'irked' him. In reaction to this, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had demanded an apology.

In the video, his father had explained that he had not lived with his son for 27 years and that he was brought up by his mother Rita Bhattacharya.

Jaan further said about the video, "He had uploaded a video regarding my upbringing and then there was another one supporting my work, so, I believe he has mixed feelings for me. I have not seen these videos. I don't think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing. And I feel I am not answerable to anyone on this. Also, it is not right for a father to continue having resentment towards his children for such a long time. You might have differences with your partner, but most couples have seen to it that the children do not suffer. That's why I find it quite silly when people say I am a product of nepotism. I have created my own path and will continue to do so in the future."

