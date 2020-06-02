Begusarai Actor Rajesh Kareer Seeks Financial Help; Says Jeena Chahta Hun, Haar Nahi Manana Chahta

Many celebrities have been finding it difficult to make ends meet as the work has been stalled due to the Coronavirus scare. Of late, we have seen a few actors coming forward and seeking financial help. Now, yet another actor has shared a video through his son's Facebook account and revealed that he is in a financial crisis. We are talking about Rajesh Kareer, who was seen in Shivangi Joshi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari's show Begusarai. Rajesh, who played the role of Shivangi Joshi's father on the show, took to Facebook and appealed to the users to help him as his situation is quite critical.

Rajesh said that he is an artist and is hoping that a lot of people might recognise him. If he feels ashamed and doesn't say this, then life can become very difficult for him. He revealed that he is in desperate need of help as his situation is critical.

Rajesh said that he has been living with his family in Mumbai since last 15-16 years. He added that he has not been getting any acting project in sometime, especially, last two or three months have been very difficult for him. He requested people to contribute at least Rs 300-400. Rajesh is not sure if he will get work after people resume work. He further said, "Jeena chahta hoon, haar nahi manana chahta (I want to live and do not want to give up on life)."

He added that with the money he gets, he will return to his hometown in Punjab and find some odd job there.

Sharing the video and account details, Rajesh wrote, "Doston main bas itna kehna chahta hoon aap sabse main zindagi se harna nahi chahta. Bas yahi ek tarika bacha hai mere pass please help me. Bank details and phone number share kar raha hoon aapke saath." (sic)

