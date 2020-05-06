Benafsha Accuses Ex Varun Sood Of Infidelity; Varun Says If He Gets Into Details It’ll Get Dirty!

‘I Had Done Some Screw-Up In The Relationship’

Varun told the entertainment portal, "I wonder why she's talking about it now. What's the requirement? It's been 2.5 years that we parted ways. I had done some screw-up in the relationship. I had apologised to her and publicly as well. After that, we were still in a relationship. And what about the statements she gave in the past that she wasn't dating me? Why didn't she speak earlier? Today, we both are happy in our respective relationships- she's with Priyank and I'm with Divya Agarwal."

Varun Sood Says…

He further added, "It was only after our break-up, about eight months before Ace Of Space and three months after our break-up, that I found out that she was cheating on me. She said she feels for him and things started to happen between them during Bigg Boss."

Varun Says If He Gets Into Personal Details It’ll Get Dirty

Varun revealed that Ben never apologised to him. But he is okay with that and wants everyone to be happy. He also added, "Nobody is a saint. Aur sabko apne galat kiye ki sazaa mil jaati hai. I can also get into personal details. If I do, it will get very dirty."

Is Divya Agarwal Disturbed?

When asked if Divya is disturbed with this, he said that nothing from Benafsha can rattle him and Divya because like Benafsha, people don't live in the past! He also added that due to the current serious situation everyone's priority right now should be only to defeat COVID-19.