Benafsha Soonawalla Gives A Befitting Reply To A User Who Asked Her To Commit Suicide!

Benafsha Soonawalla has often fallen prey to online trolls for the pictures that she posts on social media. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was trolled by haters for her bikini or bold pictures. Recently, she was trolled for sharing a nude picture. This time, a user crossed all limits as the person asked her to commit suicide!

On one of Benafsha's Instagram post, a user wrote, "Tu suicide kyun nahi kar leti @benafshasoonawalla 😰." This obviously didn't go down well with her and chose to not to ignore it this time. She raised voice against the troll and reported the same by tagging it to cybercrime helpline. She also replied to the post by saying, "Sending this to cyber crime right away."

As per TOI report, the actress shared a few notes on her Instagram story, which read, "Have SOME SHAME after everything? WHERE IS HUMANITY? Where?" and "@cyber_crime_helplineI'm doing this, not for myself. I'm way stronger than all this nonsense. I'm saying this for the next time this dimwit says something like that to another person who will get deeply affected by it."

Not just Benfasha, many other television actresses too have been receiving such nasty comments on their social media posts. Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen were trolled for sharing intimate pictures. The actress was also trolled for showing off her cleavage, but gave a befitting reply to the troller. Aishwarya Sakhuja urged Mumbai police help after a user made an obscene remark on her. Also recently, Urvashi Dholakia slammed a user who made a filthy message and called her a gold digger. She also asked Instagram to delete and block the user.

