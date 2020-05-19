Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Kept Her Relationship With Priyank Sharma Under Wraps

Benafsha Says…

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant further said, "But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it."

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Super Happy

Their fans are loving them and Benafsha says that she feels great and is super happy that people are appreciating it so much. She hopes that this continues and people can see how amazingly pure their bond is. She also hopes that everything works out well.

‘People Have Started Appreciating Us Together’

She further added, "I feel now I have given so much to this and so has he. People have let go of the misunderstandings and misconceptions they had and started appreciating us together. I am really overwhelmed by the love."

Fans’ Comments

Ever since Benafsha and Priyank made their relationship official, they have been sharing cute pictures and videos on their social media accounts and fans are loving them together.

Recently, Priyank shared a picture of his and Benafsha's and captioned it as, "Mine." Fans showered love to the couple by commenting, "Such a cute picture! Congratulations!! ❤️," "You both are made for each other bhaiya @priyanksharmaaa," "ADORBS! 😍😍😍" and "Cutest 😍❤️." (sic)