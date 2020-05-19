    For Quick Alerts
      Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Kept Her Relationship With Priyank Sharma Under Wraps

      Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma suprised everyone by making their relationship official. Although there were rumours that the duo has been dating after appearing in Bigg Boss in 2017, they maintained that they are friends. Recently, when Ben was asked as to why they kept their relationship under wraps until last month, she told TOI, "I didn't think people would understand back then."

      The ex-Bigg Boss contestant further said, "But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it."

      Their fans are loving them and Benafsha says that she feels great and is super happy that people are appreciating it so much. She hopes that this continues and people can see how amazingly pure their bond is. She also hopes that everything works out well.

      She further added, "I feel now I have given so much to this and so has he. People have let go of the misunderstandings and misconceptions they had and started appreciating us together. I am really overwhelmed by the love."

      Ever since Benafsha and Priyank made their relationship official, they have been sharing cute pictures and videos on their social media accounts and fans are loving them together.

      Recently, Priyank shared a picture of his and Benafsha's and captioned it as, "Mine." Fans showered love to the couple by commenting, "Such a cute picture! Congratulations!! ❤️," "You both are made for each other bhaiya @priyanksharmaaa," "ADORBS! 😍😍😍" and "Cutest 😍❤️." (sic)

      Also Read: Benafsha Accuses Ex Varun Sood Of Infidelity; Varun Says If He Gets Into Details It'll Get Dirty!

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
