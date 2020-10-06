Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir Gets Hitched To Akshita Gandhi (PICS)
Bepannaah actor Taher Shabbir, who had surprised fans by getting engaged to his ladylove Akshita Gandhi on August 18, 2020, has yet again surprised his fans! The actor got married to Akshita and shared a few pictures from his wedding ceremonies on his Instagram handle. Taher looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani and maroon shawl while Akshita looked beautiful in a green saree. Akshita is an international artist, a young business leader and a philanthropist based in Mumbai. Take a look at their wedding pictures!
Taher Shabbir Gets Married To Akshita Gandhi
Sharing a few pictures from the wedding Taher wrote, "Shams,the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one and finally he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever ❤️ #taksy #rumiandshams #drumrolls."
Taher & Akshita
Akshita too shared the pictures and captioned it, "'They came and they left, none could enlighten the enlightened. Finally Shams @itstahershabbir arrived and the wait was over. I said yes. And then there was forever.' #taksy #rumiandshams #❤️ #💛."
Vibha & Aaryaa Sharma Congratulate The Couple
Taher's industry friend congratulated them. Vibha Bhagat wrote, "Mubarak mubarak mubarak 👌😍," Aaryaa Sharma wrote, "💕💕Heartiest Congratulations to both of you.💕💕."
Aneri, Nidhi & Vahbiz Write…
Aneri Vajani commented, "Awwww congratulations guys! So so happy!!!!! yay," Nidhi Uttam wrote, "Congratulations @itstahershabbir ♥️lovely couple😍😍" and Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, "omgg biggest surprise.. Congratulations."
Taher started his career in showbiz in 2014. He played the role of Viraj Singh Rathore in Star Plus' show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He was also seen in Bollywood film Kurbaan that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. He will be seen in ITI - Can You Solve Your Own Murder, that stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rajeev Sen.
(Social media posts are not edited)
