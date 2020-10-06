Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir Gets Hitched To Akshita Gandhi (PICS)

Taher Shabbir Gets Married To Akshita Gandhi

Sharing a few pictures from the wedding Taher wrote, "Shams,the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one and finally he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever ❤️ #taksy #rumiandshams #drumrolls."

Taher & Akshita

Akshita too shared the pictures and captioned it, "'They came and they left, none could enlighten the enlightened. Finally Shams @itstahershabbir arrived and the wait was over. I said yes. And then there was forever.' #taksy #rumiandshams #❤️ #💛."

Vibha & Aaryaa Sharma Congratulate The Couple

Taher's industry friend congratulated them. Vibha Bhagat wrote, "Mubarak mubarak mubarak 👌😍," Aaryaa Sharma wrote, "💕💕Heartiest Congratulations to both of you.💕💕."

Aneri, Nidhi & Vahbiz Write…

Aneri Vajani commented, "Awwww congratulations guys! So so happy!!!!! yay," Nidhi Uttam wrote, "Congratulations @itstahershabbir ♥️lovely couple😍😍" and Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, "omgg biggest surprise.. Congratulations."