Best TV Actresses 2020: From Erica Fernandes To Shraddha Arya, Divas Who Topped This Year's List!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has been one of the busiest actresses after her Bigg Boss stint. The actress was seen as Komolika in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and just like Urvashi Dholakia from the original Kasautii, Hina's swag was loved by fans. She was seen in a film titled Unlock and web series Damaged 2. The actress also impressed viewers with her music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She took fans by surprise by playing Naagin in Naagin 5.

Erica Fernandes

The diva impressed the audience by playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress also surprised fans by starring alongside Harshad Chopda in music video 'Juda Kar Diya', which received an overwhelming response.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has been entertaining fans as Preeta (in Kundali Bhagya) since the past three years. Her fiery chemistry and cute nhok-jhok with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show is still loved by fans. The actress is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated with latest pictures.

Rhea Sharma

The bubbly actress Rhea Sharma surprised viewers with her acting skills in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress' chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh in the show was loved by fans. Unfortunately, the show went off air in October.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna never fails to surprise her fans! The actress surprised her fans by playing the role of Naagin in Naagin 5. Her stylish looks and sizzling chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in the show is loved by fans.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has been entertaining fans as Naira (in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a long time. The actress was also seen in a romantic music video ‘Baarish' alongside her YRKKH co-star Mohsin Khan, which left their fans awestruck.

Shehnaaz Gill

Joining the list of best actresses of 2020 is our Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill. Although she just did a couple of shows (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which did not work out), she has been in the news throughout the year. Her stylish transformation post Bigg Boss is awesome. She did a couple of music videos with her inmate Sidharth Shukla- 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona', which garnered record number of views.