Best TV Jodi 2020: From Erica-Parth To Shraddha-Dheeraj, On-Screen Jodis Who Ruled TV This Year!
Television has given us some iconic jodis- which leave ever lasting impact on viewers with their amazing chemistry and impeccable performances. Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia (Pragya-Abhi) from Kumkum Bhagya, and Karan Patel-Divyanka Tripathi (Raman-Ishita) from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have been ruling the list of top jodis since a long time. Take a look at a few Best Jodis who ruled television in 2020.
Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who played iconic roles Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindaii Kay 2 became an instant hit jodi. The couple was loved by audiences so much that they nicknamed the jodi as AnuPre (amalgamation of their on-screen names) and PaRica (amalgamation of their real names).
Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the roles of Naira and Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have been ruling audiences' heart since a long time. The couple is known as ShivIn (amalgamation of their on-screen names) by their fans. The duo has won many awards for their performance in the show.
Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra
This is the new sizzling hot jodi topping the list of Best on-screen Jodi now! Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra play the roles of Bani and Veer in Naagin 5. Fans love their chemistry and want to watch them together like other iconic couples. In fact they have nicknamed the couple as VAni (amalgamation of their on-screen names).
Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar
Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the roles of Preeta and Karan in Kundali Bhagya, are yet another sizzling jodi in telly twon. Apart from their hide and seek love, their nhok-jhok in the show, is what that attract the viewers. The actors have also won Best Jodi awards at the recent award events.
Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma
Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma played the roles of Abir and Mishti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer and Rhea's crackling chemistry was loved by viewers. They are known as MishBir (amalgamation of their on-screen names) by fans. However, the show went off-air soon and fans were not happy with it. They had even protested against the makers and the channel.
Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill & Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana
Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are Bigg Boss 13's jodis, whom fans want to see together. Post Bigg Boss, the couples have done a few music videos, which grabbed record number of views. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz are called SidNaaz by fans, Asim and Himanshi are popular as AsiManshi (amalgamation of their real names).
Shehban Azim & Reem Shaikh
Shehban Azim and Reem Shaikh play the roles of Malhar and Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta. The couple's on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie is loved by audiences. In fact, there were rumours that the duo is dating. However, the actors clarified that they are ‘good friends'.
Although we have listed a few of them, who managed to impress the viewers, only one can win the Best Jodi 2020 title. So, who do you think should win Best TV Jodi 2020? Hit the comment box to share your views.
