Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Approached For Naagin 5?

Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show, Naagin 4 has been in the news since a past few days. There had been a lot of confusion about the show going off air. Recently, Ekta Kapoor herself clarified on social media that they will end Naagin 4 with a fantastic finale and start off Naagin 5. She also revealed that they will be casting soon! As per the Tellychakkar's report, Shivin Narang is one amongst other actors who is in talks to play the lead role in the show!

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, a few of his fans are super excited to watch him in the supernatural show, but some of them are not happy with the news. Take a look at a few tweets!

A user wrote, "Chi @shivin7 plzz reject this offer, and what about Beyhadh2??? U in #Naagin5 Can't imagine😭" Another user tweeted, "This was my reaction after seeing the news of @shivin7 fr nagin5 Please noo Shiv, please no.Don't take that role please!We #Beyhadh2 fans can't see our Pyaraa sa,Gusse me hot dikhnewala wow ki dukan, pure husband goals,Wala Rudra Roy❤️ doing naagin dance.Ewww🤢😵 #ShivinNarang."

A few others tweeted, "Sir please don't take up this project😭.Think wisely and choose good shows and that too after Beyhadh2. Naagin may be a good show but you took bh2 and now don't choose that type of shows. #Beyhadh2OnDemand #ShivinNarang @shivin7," "If #ShivinNarang will be the part of #Naagin5 then we want it the bestest season of all the #naagin seasons... @ektarkapoor," and "Woaahhoooo😍."

Meanwhile, the lead actor of Naagin 4, Vijayendra Kumeria revealed that post lockdown, they will be wrapping up the show.

