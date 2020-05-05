Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Hospitalised!

Beyhadh 2 actor, Shivin Narang was hospitalised this Sunday evening at Andheri Hospital. According to a TOI report, Shivin got injured after he accidentally fell on a glass table at his residence.

As per the report, the actor has lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. His situation is stable, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown his parents are not with him.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed. His situation is stable and due to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, not even his parents are with him."

As soon as fans got to know about the same, they were concerned and wished for his speedy recovery.

Well, this is not the first time that Shivin met with such an accident. It has to be recalled that in the beginning of this year, the actor suffered hairline fracture on his left hand on the sets of Beyhadh 2 and was admitted to the same hospital.

Recently, the actor was in the news as his building in Malad was sealed after a resident tested positive for the Coronavirus.

