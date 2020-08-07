Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Opens Up About His Birthday Plans And Celebrations Amid Lockdown

Shivin Narang is celebrating his 30th birthday today on August 7, 2020. The Beyhadh 2 star, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed his lockdown birthday plans and the gifts he had ordered for himself. Shivin revealed, “I had ordered some gifts to treat myself but it got cancelled. The company said it got delayed and cancelled. But let's see I am sure mom-dad and my friends will give me some gifts. I am going to treat myself with a cake though.”

He went on to add, “There are lots of wishes coming through from my friends and family and fans, and sometimes I don't know how to react and reply back to everyone. There are also so many gifts coming in from my fans. It's a great feeling which I cannot express in words. I am just thankful and have a feeling of gratitude for all that God has given me.”

On being quizzed if there is a difference in his teenage birthday celebration and now, the actor replied, “I remember as a teenager I used to be excited about my birthday, but now I am in Mumbai and working, obviously it feels really very great and I am grateful that God has given me one more year in life.”

Shivin concluded by sharing his plans for the special day this year amid the going pandemic crisis. “Usually, all my birthdays are working birthdays, last year I was in Bulgaria, and even before that I was working. This year, as we all are at home because there is a lockdown in Mumbai, so I will be home with my family. Some friends will come over. Let's see it's still a surprise, I don't know much about it.”

