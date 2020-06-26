Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Opens Up About Nepotism, Raising Awareness About Mental Health

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left the entertainment industry in shock. Many actors took to social media to offer condolences while a few others decided to share powerful messages about mental health. In the same vein, Shivin Narang, in a recent interview shared his views on nepotism and raising awareness about mental well-being.

Shivin said, "Yes I believe nepotism exists, favoritism exists and not only in Bollywood it's everywhere. But I feel our media is equally responsible for this. If you see any star kid, so many people want to interview them, there is always so much paparazzi around them, and so much is written about them since the beginning that they become famous for no reason. And because the press is writing so much about them, they become more saleable. Now that they are more saleable, obviously they will be the first preference. So somewhere our press is also responsible for this."

He went on to add, "Life of an actor is very unstable, sometimes you are on the top and sometimes you need to struggle. But this is something we all know before entering the industry. And as far as depression is concerned, it's not just in the entertainment industry. Life is so fast now, especially because of internet and social media and we tend to forget ourselves. People make less conversation, they meet less and rather meet or talk digitally."

The Beyhadh 2 actor concluded by stating, "I think this is something that should be taught since the beginning, like from school onwards. I don't remember being taught anything like this. It should be included in the syllabus since childhood, everything from the symptoms to how to cope with it."

ALSO READ: Ratan Rajput On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: It Has Made My Parents Worry About My Mental Health

ALSO READ: Meera Deosthale On Mental Health Awareness & How Showbiz Can Be A 'Dark Place’ For Some Actors