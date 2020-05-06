    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Undergoes 2-Hour-Long Hand Surgery; Is In Severe Pain!

      By
      |

      We had revealed recently that Beyhadh 2 actor, Shivin Narang was rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury. Apparently, he was injured after he accidentally fell on a glass table at his residence in Malad. It was also said that the actor lost a lot of blood. As per the latest report, Shivin recently underwent a surgery. Although he is stable, he is suffering from severe pain.

      According to Spotboye report, the actor, who is hospitalised at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital, underwent a surgery. Although he is stable, he is in severe pain and is under observation.

      A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The surgery went on for more than two hours. Shivin is under observation and in severe pain. He is insisting to go home as his parents are alone."

      Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Undergoes 2-Hour-Long Hand Surgery; Is In Severe Pain!

      It has to be recalled that in January 2020, Shivin was admitted to hospital as he suffered hairline fracture on his left hand on the sets of Beyhadh 2.

      The actor was recently in the news as his building in Malad was sealed after a resident tested positive for the Coronavirus.

      Also, his show, Beyhadh 2, which is most-loved by the audience, is going off-air. Beyhadh 2 fans had expressed their disappointment on social media. Also, an ardent fan had threatened to commit suicide if the makers stopped the show. To this, Shivin had requested fans not to take extreme measures or harm themselves for the show.

      Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Fan Threatens To Commit Suicide If The Show Goes Off-Air; Shivin Narang Reacts

      Read more about: beyhadh 2 shivin narang
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X