Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Undergoes 2-Hour-Long Hand Surgery; Is In Severe Pain!

We had revealed recently that Beyhadh 2 actor, Shivin Narang was rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury. Apparently, he was injured after he accidentally fell on a glass table at his residence in Malad. It was also said that the actor lost a lot of blood. As per the latest report, Shivin recently underwent a surgery. Although he is stable, he is suffering from severe pain.

According to Spotboye report, the actor, who is hospitalised at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital, underwent a surgery. Although he is stable, he is in severe pain and is under observation.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The surgery went on for more than two hours. Shivin is under observation and in severe pain. He is insisting to go home as his parents are alone."

It has to be recalled that in January 2020, Shivin was admitted to hospital as he suffered hairline fracture on his left hand on the sets of Beyhadh 2.

The actor was recently in the news as his building in Malad was sealed after a resident tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Also, his show, Beyhadh 2, which is most-loved by the audience, is going off-air. Beyhadh 2 fans had expressed their disappointment on social media. Also, an ardent fan had threatened to commit suicide if the makers stopped the show. To this, Shivin had requested fans not to take extreme measures or harm themselves for the show.

