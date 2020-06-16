    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Beyhadh 2's Ashish Chowdhry Reveals He Faced Financial Crisis But His Friends Saved Him

      Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as a wake-up call in the industry and triggered a discussion about depression and mental illnesses. Many actors took to social media and expressed the importance of a dialogue around mental health. Recently, Beyhadh 2 actor Ashish Chowdhry took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets in which he revealed that he faced financial crisis after 26/11 and said that it was his friends who saved him. Take a look at his tweets!

      Ashish tweeted, "Can't sleep. I thought I had all the right to believe that I've seen and been thru the worst. But it's subjective. One can't fathom the pain of the other. So loving and being loved is the only go to. Sharing and listening is medicine. Friends we can do that with means everything."

      Beyhadh 2s Ashish Chowdhry Reveals He Faced Financial Crisis But His Friends Saved Him

      He further wrote as to how he faced financial crisis and his friends saved him. Ashish wrote, "I dipped after 26/11. Even financially. And I'm clear it was my friends who saved me. They save me to date.I can only thank the universe by promising I'll always be there for them. I'm a phone call away. And I've a lot of love and gratitude to give. Friends are our only earning."

      He asked people to think and use the word 'weak'. The actor tweeted, "If we term ones who take their life as 'weak', then next are we even gonna term the ones who're not able take their life when thinking about it as weak? Rethink that word. We're all weak. With a weakness for love and praise. For success. For self indulging.And yes, for judging..."

      The Beyhadh 2 actor further tweeted, "Humans sadly have an appetite for negativity. They gorge on gossip, backbiting and judging. It's business for some and entertainment for many. And insensitively is a more dreadful virus than coronavirus. It's spread deep. That needs cure. We need to share sensitivity. Share love."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
