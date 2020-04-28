Beyhadh 2 Fan Threatens To Commit Suicide If The Show Goes Off-Air; Shivin Narang Reacts

Recently, Beyhadh 2 makers and the channel took the decision of ending the show as they felt it is not possible to shoot the ending. This decision has indeed upset the team. Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry and Jennifer Winget said that they are sad that the show is going off air without a logical ending, but they are with the makers' decision, as they are in such extreme circumstances due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Fans too are upset about the show's abrupt end and took to social media to urge makers to end it logically. But an extreme reaction came from a fan, who threatened to commit suicide if the show went off-air.

Now Shivin Narang has reacted to the fan's extreme statement. In a conversation with TOI, the actor requested fans not to take extreme measures or harm themselves for the show.

Shivin told the leading daily, "Beyhadh 2 had a huge fan following. It was a show which was true to its story and maintained a great standard in both the seasons. It is very disheartening if a show is axed like this. It is a helpless situation."

He further added, "I know there is a huge outrage amongst fans and viewers, but nobody should harm themselves for Beyhadh 2. I understand they love the show and are very attached to it. But I request them not to take any extreme measures or harm themselves. This is a time to be patient. The whole world is fighting Corona. So, everyone should take care and be safe."

We know that fans can go to any extent to prove their love, but such extreme step should not be taken, as nothing is important than life! We hope that Shivin's message reaches the fan and stops him/her from taking such an extreme step.

