Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang's Building Sealed After A Resident Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Recently, Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Now, we hear that Shivin Narang's building in Malad was sealed after one of the residents with a recent history of foreign travel tested positive for Coronavirus. Apparently, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials sealed the residential complex that consists of six buildings as it was identified as a containment zone.

The residents of the building were advised not to step out of the society and others were also banned from entering the premises.

Beyhadh 2 actor, who resides with his parents, was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "The buildings were sealed on Thursday. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."

Shivin said that such immediate and extreme actions are necessary in order to control the spread. However, he also felt that it might be difficult for senior citizens. The actor added, "It is a tough task for senior citizens as it is a huge complex, and they have to walk almost half a kilometre to reach the entrance and pick up their supplies. But we are all following the rules. Everyone has to cooperate to stop the spread of the virus."

Apparently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress, Sakshi Tanwar, among other TV stars, also stays at the same Malad address.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Interview! Bekaaboo's Priya Banerjee Wants To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali!