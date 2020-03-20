Beyhadh 2 Spoiler: Vikram's Connection With Maya Revealed; Rudra & Maya To Bump Into Each Other!

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 is getting interesting with each passing day. The show recently took a major twist as Maya has lost her memory and a new guy (Vikram) entered her life, who claimed to be her husband! As the viewers are aware, Rudra gets to know that Maya killed his brother and is in search of her. In the recent episode, he was seen visiting Vikram's house, where he tried to find Maya, but in vain. Later, Rudra decided to search Rajiv (as Rajiv along with Maya and her mother are missing) in Mystic Club as he used to visit that place more often. On the other hand, Maya requested Vikram to take her outside as she hasn't gone out since many days. Vikram decides to take Maya to the club opposite to Mystic Club so that he can kill both Rajiv and Rudra.

In the recent episode, Vikram was seen taking Maya to a club while Rudra too will visited the same place at the same time. Rudra felt Maya presence and he changed his mind. He visited the club in which Maya will be present. Maya, who will ask Vikram to leave her alone for some time, finds Rudra's shoes and gets flashback of her past.

Rudra also felt Maya's presence and tried to see her. The duo almost bumped into each other. Well, it has to be seen whether they meet or Vikram again change their fates.

Meanwhile, a report in IWMBuzz has revealed Maya and Vikram's connection. Apparently, in the past, Vikram would have rescued Maanvi (Maya) from MJ. Maya would have used Vikram to take revenge on MJ. Maya and Vikram would have got married. Now, Vikram is back to take revenge on Maya. He would have even hidden Maya's mother in a dark room.

