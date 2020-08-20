Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Producer On Saumya's Exit: I've Asked Her To Suggest Who'll Fit In Her Role

Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Gori mem aka Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has quit the show after being a part of it for five long years. The actress has not renewed her contract further and tomorrow (August 21) is her last day of shoot. She also revealed in an interview that she doesn't see herself being a part of the show for another five years. Now, the show's producer, Binaifer Kohli has responded to the same. She revealed that she had asked the actress to suggest someone who can fit in her role.

Binaifer feels that the show must go on. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and it's a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too. The fact that me and channel waited for her during her pregnancy shows our mutual affection for each other."

She further added, "I will miss her. In fact my bond with her is so good that I have discussed with her to suggest someone who will fit best in her role. We have shared a great relationship of love and respect. I thank her for all her contribution to our show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and to me personally whenever I needed her."

On the other hand, Saumya had said that she had a beautiful journey on the show and was all praise for the producers of the show. She had said that her producers Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli were very co-operative, they shared a great rapport and she respects them a lot.

