Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: After Shefali, Producer Clarifies That Saumya Tandon Is Not Being Replaced!

Of late, SAB TV's popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been hitting the headlines. After Saumya Tandon's personal hairdresser tested positive for Coronavirus, it was said that the actress has quit the show as she is not comfortable shooting during the pandemic. There were also reports that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala will be replacing Saumya as Anita Bhabi aka gori mam. But Shefali rubbished the rumours.

Shefali also took to Twitter to clarify that she was not even in touch with the team of the show. The actress wrote, "Funny how a rumour can spike up so much confusion. Putting all rumours to rest, I haven't been in touch with anybody from the team of #BhabhijiGharParHain , I am not replacing the beautiful & talented @saumyatandon. Be safe All !." Now, the producer of the show, Binaifer Kohli confirmed that as of now Saumya is very much a part of the show.

Binaifer was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I don't know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone. Saumya Tandon is currently shooting for the show. As of now she is very much a part of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and will be shooting with us. Saumya is a good artist, I love her, she is very professional. If I had my way I would have never let her go."

Meanwhile, Saumya responded to Shefali's tweet. She thanked Shefali for the compliment and praised the latter. The actress wrote, "Thanks for the compliment @shefalijariwala . You are so lovely yourself. Lots of love 💓."

