Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Completes 1400 Episodes, Binaiferr Kohli Calls It A 'Joyful Day'

Entertaining a television audience is no child's play and especially when it comes to the genre of comedy. In the day and age when there is the diversity of content, producers Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli have maintained a perfect winning streak with their show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

The show has completed the legendary mark of 1400 episodes and Binaiferr has nothing but gratitude toward the members of their production house EDIT II and the cast of the show.

"Today is one of the most joyful days for us as EDIT II completes 1400 episodes of our beloved Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. We have faced many challenges but everything happens for the better and the show has progressed from strength to strength," shares an excited Binaiferr.

She goes on to add, "Our relationship has always superb with the channel and the creative team, our actors, our technicians is fills with more love, respect and solidarity." The talented producer says that she is grateful to every single person in the entire unit, who has made the show a success!

"Sanjay Ji is the king of comedy and his team has always retained the comic flavour in the show. I would like to also specially mention all my actors - Asif Bhai, Shubhangi, Rohitashv Ji, Rakesh Bedi Ji, Pratima Ji, Vaibhav, Deepesh, Yogesh Ji, Soma, Saleem, Anupji, everybody else, I love my full team and of course my creative team, Manoj Ji, Harshada, Shashank Bali, Raghuvir Shekhawat and of course my dear husband Sanjay Kohli. I wish everyone to move from strength to strength, till we reach 50,000 episodes," says an elated Binaiferr!

ALSO READ: On Navratri, &TV’s Artists Share Their Plans To Mark Celebrations