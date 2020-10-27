    For Quick Alerts
      Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon Reacts To Aasif And Rohitashv’s Kissing Picture

      Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the popular shows on television. The show was in the news for Saumya Tandon's exit and her replacement reports. Also, recently, the show completed 1,400 episodes and the team celebrated the occasion. Now, the show is hitting headlines for yet another reason! Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour recently shared a kiss on in the show, which has become topic of discussion on internet!

      Rohitashv, who plays the role of of Manmohan Tiwari, shared a picture of their kiss on Instagram account and wrote, "Abe ye lip lock kaise ho gaya be. Bhabhutiji n Tiwariji are very neech person vo nice hota hai pagli sahi nahi pakde hai."

      Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon Reacts To Aasif & Rohitashv’s Kissing Picture

      The context behind the kiss will only be known when the particular episode will be aired on television. His ex co-star Saumya Tandon has reacted to the same.

      Saumya, who played the role of Anita Bhabi in the show (recently exited the show), noticed the image and replied with 'see no evil monkey' emoji. Yogesh Tripathi, who plays the role of Daroga Happu Singh in the show, wrote, "Aree Dadaaaa."

      While a few users were surprised with the picture, some of them found it funny and shared laughing emojis. Take a look at a few users' comments!

      Sangeetaranaa78: Omg😂😂😂😂😂

      _sat.chauhan_: Arrey 🙄

      Al_fard18: Ohhh bhaiii😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

      Its_all_about_soumili: Yeh kya tha! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Narendrasinghrajput9691: Omaa goo tru lov

      Schandragupta: 😂😂😂 dostana 2

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Completes 1400 Episodes, Binaiferr Kohli Calls It A 'Joyful Day'

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
