Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon To Quit The Show; Is Shefali Jariwala Replacing Her?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved and popular sitcoms on television. The characters/actors of the show are loved by fans. After three months, the actors recently resumed shoot, but the shooting was stalled as the main lead of the show, Saumya Tandon's personal hairstylist tested positive for the Coronavirus. Saumya, who plays the role of Anita Bhabhi aka gori mam in the show, was asked not to resume shoot for a few days as precautionary measures. But later, there were rumours that the actress has quit the show.

Apparently, Saumya was not willing to shoot amidst COVID-19 crisis as she has a baby at her home. For the uninitiated, Saumya and hubby Saurabh Devendra Singh welcomed their first child on January 14, 2019. A few reports also suggest that the actress is also not in favour of pay cuts.

It is being said that Saumya had already discussed it with the producers, who are looking out for Saumya's replacement and auditions and the look test for the character of Anita is on full-swing.

A Tellychakkar report suggests that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Shefali Jariwala has been approached to play the role of Anita Bhabi. However, the discussions are on, and nothing has been finalised yet.

When the portal contacted the actress to know about the same, she refused to comment and said, "I can't talk about it right now."

Recently, Saumya shared a cryptic message on her Instagram account and wrote, "Starting a new journey soon! Need lot of wishes #tuesdaythoughts." This now has been edited to "A new day! #tuesdaythoughts."

Also Read: Saumya Tandon's Personal Hair Stylist Tests Positive For COVID-19; BGPH Makers Release Statement

Also Read: Intezaar Khatam! Get Set To Watch Brand-New Episodes Of Your Favourite &TV's Shows From July 13