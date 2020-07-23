Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shefali NOT Replacing Saumya Tandon; The Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Responds

Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain has been hitting the headlines these days! Recently, it was revealed that the actors have resumed work. However, the work was stalled as Saumya Tandon's personal hairdresser tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress was asked not to resume work for few days. At the same time, there were reports that the actress has quit the show and she is not comfortable shooting during COVID-19 crisis, as she has a baby at home. It was also said that Shefali Jariwala will be replacing her.

As per a Spotboye report, Shefali is not replacing Saumya. In fact, the original Anita bhabi aka gori mam, Saumya will be resuming work by the end of this week.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Saumya has apprehensions on coming to the set and shooting in the pandemic as her kid is very young and she is concerned about her health. But she hasn't decided to quit the show. In fact, Saumya will start shooting again by the end of this week."

Although Saumya wasn't available to clarify the report, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that she had no clue how her name popped up!

Shefali was quoted by the portal as saying, "It's not at all true. I really don't know how my name came into the picture when there has been no discussion at all."

Well, we are sure that this piece of news is a big relief for Saumya's fans!

